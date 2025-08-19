Man arrested on suspicion of reporting fake emergency  

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of reporting a fake emergency on Monday night in Canyon Country after he stated a person carrying a firearm began to follow him, a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official said.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. deputies responded to a 911 call in which it was stated a person on the 19200 block of Via Princessa was walking around with a firearm, Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the station, wrote in an email to The Signal on Tuesday.

A short time later, that same reporting party called emergency dispatchers stating that the armed person was now following him near the area of Jakes Way and Sandy Drive, she wrote.

When deputies arrived, they conducted a thorough search of the area and were unable to locate anyone matching the description the reporting party provided, Miller added, and when they contacted the man reporting the emergency they determined that the emergency report was false.

The 35-year-old man from Los Angeles was detained on suspicion of falsifying an emergency, and when deputies identified him, they discovered he was on active parole for domestic violence. The man was taken into custody and, during the booking process at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies found drug paraphernalia in his possession that he did not disclose, Miller stated in the email.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony charges including possession of drug paraphernalia in a jail facility, and parole violation with a misdemeanor charge for reporting a fake emergency, and remains in custody at the time of this story’s publication, according to Miller.