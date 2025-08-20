Master Chorale invites singers to audition  

News release

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, a community choral ensemble, has announced open auditions for its upcoming season. Vocalists from the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond are invited to showcase their skills and join a vibrant group of singers committed to musical excellence and community engagement, the group announced in a news release.

Auditions are scheduled to be held on Saturday, Sept. 13, at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia.

“This is an opportunity for singers of all voice parts to become part of a renowned chorale that has delighted audiences for 25 years with diverse repertoires ranging from classical masterpieces to contemporary arrangements,” the group’s release said.

To audition, participants should prepare for some vocalizing exercises and a solo of their choice. Appropriate selections include a classical piece, art song, or Broadway solo that highlights vocal range and artistry. Additionally, auditions will include a brief sight-reading component, as this skill is essential for membership in the Chorale.

Singers are requested to bring three copies of their music. A professional accompanist will be provided.

The Chorale particularly encourages high school students under 18 years of age to explore its intern program. This initiative offers talented young musicians the chance to sing alongside accomplished Chorale members for an entire season, gaining performance experience, mentorship and exposure to professional-level choral singing. Interested students can contact the Chorale directly for more details.

To secure an audition time slot, visit scmasterchorale.org/auditions and sign up online. Spaces are limited, so early registration is recommended. For additional information or questions, email [email protected].