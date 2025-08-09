Playing it by ear, living it by heart 

She said it’s never been something that drains energy from her, but something that gives her energy when she does it.

Valencia 21-year-old Celine Chen tried many things in life before realizing music was the thing that just fit. She was recently named a semifinalist in the 2025 Rubato International Piano Competition, considered by many to be an elite global event that’s set to take place between Aug. 12 and 16 in Oxford, Alabama.

“I’ve been playing since I was 4,” Chen said during a recent telephone interview, adding that her parents had told her she was begging them to play since before she could remember. “There was always a lot of music in my house. My dad loved playing Chinese pop songs, and the Chinese pop songs would always have piano in it.”

It seemed only natural that Chen would want to play piano. But no piano teacher wanted to take on a 2- or 3-year-old. Too young, they said. So, Chen had to wait. But once she started, she didn’t stop. She played whenever she could — on her grandma’s old piano in the beginning. Eventually, that piano ended up in her own home.

That’s when the music really began, and she played throughout her childhood.

When it came time to go to college, she wasn’t sure what she wanted to study. She ended up going to the University of Southern California, currently a senior majoring in piano and flute. But it didn’t begin that way.

“I came in as a piano major, but I kind of had an academic interest in psychology and cognitive science and stuff like that,” she said. “I also wanted to try research and see if I was interested in that route. I did that for two years. Decided I had no interest in it.”

Portrait of Celine Chen at the University of Southern California, September 2023. Photo courtesy of Yu Hang Tan

Chen said she had nothing to show for the work she’d put in. She couldn’t see where it was going. She also figured psychology led to med school or law school, and she didn’t want either. So, that was that. Psychology was out.

That’s when she added the flute major. But she was hesitant about the decision. She worried that she didn’t have any academic classes.

So, she also added marketing and business to her studies.

The public speaking aspect of that made marketing and business another no-go.

“I had so many different trials of different things because I was scared to commit to music,” she said. “I even tried teaching music. I tried many different aspects of music, like music administration, and I really do not enjoy any of those aspects. I tried all these things to survive and make money, but, like, I feel most alive when I’m on stage. That’s what I love doing the most.”

Despite doubts about making a living as a musician, Chen really didn’t know what else she could do. She decided to just go for it.

Once she was all in, she began performing more regularly at competitions and festivals. Last summer, she attended the Rebecca Penneys Piano Festival in Florida — a packed three-week program with daily lessons, master classes and performances.

During one master class, while playing a piece she’s now preparing for the Rubato competition, she experienced what she called “the zone.”

She said everything around her faded. No audience, no room, just her and the music. Fourteen minutes felt like two. When it was over, she looked up like she’d just come back from somewhere else. It was the first time she ever hit that kind of focus. She thought, yeah, that was it. And she wanted more of that.

Celine Chen plays piano at the Round Top Festival Institute in Texas, July 2025. Photo courtesy of Emma Joyce

She’s hoping to get into the zone again when she competes at Rubato in Alabama.

The competition will feature both classical and jazz categories. Chen will compete in the classical division with performers between the ages of 19 and 27. She plans to play works by renowned composers such as Franz Liszt, Enrique Granados and others.

According to Julio Cesar Barreto, Rubato founder and director, the competition sets out to foster a dynamic and inclusive environment where artists at all levels can flourish.

“By providing vital exposure, professional development and community engagement, the competition nurtures the artistic growth of its participants,” he said in a prepared statement. “Additionally, it encourages a deep appreciation for the art of piano performance within the broader community.”

Chen said she’s excited to experience what Rubato has to offer.