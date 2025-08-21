Saugus grad releases new novel, ‘Parker’ 

News release

After years of working in education and mentoring young athletes, one local graduate felt called to tell a story that reflected the grit, dreams and resilience of the students he served.

David Doyle, a 1992 graduate of Saugus High School, is the author of “Parker,” a novel that follows the journey of Parker Hayes, a 12-year-old boy with a passion for football and a heart full of ambition. Gifted with extraordinary talent and an unyielding will to succeed, Parker’s world is shaken by a revelation about his family’s past. As he navigates life’s challenges, he discovers what it means to dream — and what it takes to make those dreams come true.

“I wanted to write something that young people — especially students of color — could see themselves in,” Doyle said in a news release. “Growing up in Santa Clarita and later working as a vice principal, coach and mentor, I saw firsthand how much representation matters in the books our kids read.”

Doyle, who played Division I football at San Jose State University, said his time as a student-athlete shaped much of Parker’s spirit. He credits mentors like SJSU’s professor Savander Parker and coach John Ralston for inspiring him to give back through storytelling and education.

Since its release, Parker has been adopted by schools and educators across the country as part of efforts to promote literacy and representation in the classroom, the news release said.

“It would mean the world to me to share ‘Parker’ with the Santa Clarita community that shaped so much of who I am,” Doyle added.