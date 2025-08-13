SCV Youth Orchestra hosting auditions for potential new members 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is preparing for its 40th anniversary season, celebrating four decades of music education, performance and community impact, and is set to host auditions Saturday for potential new members, the organization announced in a news release.

Founded in 1986 at California Institute of the Arts, SCVYO has had thousands of young musicians participate in its ensembles over the years.

“This season marks a major milestone not just in years, but in lives changed,” SCVYO Artistic Director Rachel Iba said in the release. “SCVYO is about more than music — it’s about community, creativity and growth.”

SCVYO invites youth musicians — strings, winds, brass and percussion — to audition for its fall season. Ensembles are available for all experience levels:

• Prelude Ensemble – 1+ year experience.

• Symphony Orchestra – 3+ years.

• Novae Sinfonia – 5+ years.

• Honors Chamber Music – By audition only.

Auditions for returning members were held July 26 and auditions for potential news members are scheduled Saturday. Digital auditions are accepted and rehearsals will be on Sundays beginning Sept. 7. To sign up, go to www.scvyo.org.

As part of the 40th anniversary celebrations, SCVYO will embark on a performance tour to Seattle in spring 2026. This tour will provide students with the chance to perform in new venues, explore a vibrant arts scene, and experience music’s impact beyond their hometown, the release said.

To support this experience, SCVYO has launched a fundraising campaign to raise $10,000 for student tour scholarships, ensuring every musician has access, regardless of financial background. Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. You can donate or learn more at www.scvyo.org.