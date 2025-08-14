‘Secret Sanity’ opens Aug. 22 in Old Town Newhall 

News release

The Big Sandwich Theatre Company is presenting “Secret Sanity,” the fifth installment in its series of original full-length comedic plays written by Wade Bradford and Christopher Flowers, opening Aug. 22 at The Main in Old Town Newhall.

The ensemble includes Sanya Arnold, Abi Bowling, Cheri Bradford, Wade Bradford, Jason Endicott, Christopher Flowers, Liam Johnson, Nancy Lantis, Chris Loprete and Jeni Wilson.

The story follows a group of asylum patients who’ve pleaded insanity for their individual crimes to avoid the outside world — and prison time, of course. Looked after by world-renowned psychiatrist Dr. Lee Nathaniel Perrins, the long-term “patients” must navigate welcoming two newcomers to the facility: Eve, a young woman falsely accused of poisoning her coworker, and Leo, the Cat.

Performances are scheduled 8 p.m. Aug. 22, 23, 29 and 30; and, 2 p.m. Aug. 23, 24, 30 and 31.

The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall. Tickets ($20) and more information are available at www.AtTheMain.org.