‘Theatre in a Week’ playing this weekend at The Main 

“Theatre in a Week,” written and produced by Barry Agin, returns to The Main (24266 Main St.) in Old Town Newhall with “Comedy Tonight” for one weekend only, this Friday through Sunday.

Now in its seventh year, this fast-paced production brings six brand-new, original one-act comedies to the stage — each one with a different cast, a different director and prepared in just one week.

Audiences can expect family fiascos, comical mix-ups and laugh-a-minute hijinks in this whirlwind of theatrical fun, said a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.

Performances are scheduled 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets ($15.91 seniors and students, $19.07 general admission) are available at TIAW2025.Eventbrite.com. For more information, visit AtTheMAIN.org.