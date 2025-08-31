Timely Tips from the California Fire Foundation 

California’s High Temperatures: A Recipe for Wildfire Disaster

California is known for its sunny climate, but it experiences extremely high temperatures throughout the year. Heat waves are becoming more frequent and intense as global temperatures rise due to climate change. As temperatures soar and the sun beats down relentlessly, California faces more than just uncomfortable conditions.

The combination of high temperatures and dry weather significantly increases the risk of devastating wildfires. This trend makes the fire season longer and more dangerous, taxing firefighting resources and putting communities at greater risk. Understanding and preparing for these extreme weather conditions are crucial in safeguarding communities and landscapes across the state.

The California Fire Foundation is critical in mitigating the impact of extreme heat and fire seasons. Through initiatives like the Firefighters On Your Side campaign, the Foundation educates residents on the dangers of heat waves and encourages proactive measures to stay safe. From distributing hydration supplies to vulnerable communities to promoting fire safety practices, its efforts are vital in reducing the human and environmental toll of wildfires.

The result can be catastrophic when extreme heat meets California’s diverse landscapes — from dense forests to chaparral-covered hillsides. The combination of high temperatures, dry vegetation, and occasional Santa Ana winds creates conditions just ripe for explosive fire growth. The Foundation’s commitment to fire prevention and support for firefighters is crucial in managing these heightened risks.

‘Heat Wave’ or ‘Extreme Heat’

During a heat wave, temperatures spike well above normal levels, often exceeding 100°F (37.8°C) for days or weeks. These prolonged periods of extreme heat create a tinderbox effect in California’s wild and urban lands.

Vegetation, already dried out by the arid climate, becomes highly flammable. Whether mowing the yard or driving an automobile with a chain dragging on the pavement, even the smallest spark can ignite a fire that spreads rapidly, driven by hot winds and dry conditions.

The heat index, which combines temperature and humidity to measure how hot it really feels, provides valuable insight into the severity of heat waves. In California, particularly in regions like the Central Valley and southern deserts, high heat indices exacerbate the risk of wildfires. As mercury rises, so does the potential for ignition, whether from natural causes or human activities.

Heat Tips to Remember

Stay Cool Avoid being outside in the direct heat for long periods of time. Seek out communal spaces that offer air conditioning or stay at home.

Stay Hydrated Drink fluids early and often, such as water and electrolyte-rich drinks throughout the day. Avoid caffeine, sugary drinks and alcohol.

Look Out for Seniors Heat can be especially dangerous for people 65 or older. Make a plan with a friend, relative, or neighbor who will call or check on you twice daily while it is hot outside.

Don’t Forget About Your Pets Bring pets inside. Make sure they have plenty of fresh water.

Vehicle Reminders Ensure everyone is out of the car whenever you park. Never leave a child, adult, or animal alone inside a parked vehicle. Temperatures inside a car can rise almost 20 degrees within the first 10 minutes, causing heat stroke or death.

Be Aware of Heat Stroke If you experience red, hot, dry skin, very high body temperature, dizziness, nausea, confusion, strange behavior, unconsciousness, rapid pulse, or throbbing headache, call 9–1–1.

Heat Exhaustion If you experience heavy sweating, cramps, headache, nausea or vomiting, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, or fainting, move to a cool place and get medical help if vomiting or symptoms worsen or last longer than 1 hour.

Don’t Wait – Know the Warnings and When to Go

Many types of disasters can cause you and your family to have to evacuate. Wildfires, earthquakes, and flooding are emergencies we need to be prepared for as Californians, but the thought of leaving your home in the event of a disaster can be scary.

You may have a few days, hours, or minutes to leave your home, but knowing when to go and the difference between a Red Flag Warning, an evacuation order and an evacuation warning can be vital for you and your loved ones.

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce high fire danger with an increased probability of a quickly spreading vegetation fire in the area within 24 hours.

The type of weather patterns that can cause a watch or warning can include low relative humidity, strong winds, dry fuels, the possibility of dry lightning strikes, or any combination of the above.

Red Flag Warnings are forecast warnings issued by the United States National Weather Service to inform area firefighting and land management agencies that conditions are ideal for wildland fire combustion and rapid fire spread.

How to find out if your area has been issued with a Red Flag Warning? Check out the National Weather Service at www.weather.gov.

An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to your life or your property. Begin gathering important items for your family and pets.

If you need additional time to evacuate or have livestock, you should pack up and leave when the warning is issued and not wait for an evacuation order.

An evacuation order is a lawful order that indicates there is an immediate threat to your life and property. You must leave immediately! It’s critical to follow all directions from law enforcement to ensure you and your family evacuate safely.

Don’t become trapped by fire or other disasters. Many times, an evacuation order quickly follows an evacuation warning. When a red flag or evacuation warning is given, start preparing your family and necessities.

Make sure you and your loved ones leave as soon as an evacuation is recommended. Don’t wait or hesitate – know when to go.

Sign up for California’s Emergency Alerts System at calalerts.org/signup.html.

Each county in California has an alert program that you can sign up for to receive alerts if an emergency situation were to arise in your county. The Wireless Emergency Alerts (WAEs) are used to send concise, text-like messages to WEA-capable mobile devices during emergency situations.

As temperatures continue to rise, so does the urgency for proactive measures against wildfires.

The California Fire Foundation’s dedication to fire prevention, community education and firefighter support is paramount in protecting the state’s residents and landscapes.

By understanding how hot and dry weather fuels fire season, we can all take steps to ensure a safer, more resilient California. For more information on how you can support the California Fire Foundation’s mission, visit www.cafirefoundation.org.

Together, we can make a difference in safeguarding California against the threats of extreme heat and wildfires.