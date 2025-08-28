Ventura Art & Chalk Festival set for Sept. 13-14 

News release

The Ventura Art & Chalk Festival is planned to transform the Ventura Harbor promenade into a seaside art gallery on the weekend of Sept. 13-14.

The festival, scheduled 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, is expected to feature more than 50 professional chalk artists who will transform the walkway into a kaleidoscope of color with large-scale, hand-drawn murals.

Spectators are invited to stroll the walkway, watch the masterpieces unfold in real time, and relax on the lawn while enjoying live musical entertainment.

Among this year’s featured artists is illustrator Greg Wray, known for his work with SEGA, The Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros. Wray illustrated the U.S. video game cover for the original “Sonic the Hedgehog” and several early Sonic book covers. At this year’s festival, he will be creating a Sonic the Hedgehog-themed awareness mural.

The festival also features an artisan marketplace showcasing a curated selection of original Southern California artwork, including paintings, ceramics, photography, glasswork, handmade wooden toys and wearable art.

Inspired young artists can unleash their creativity in the Craftsman’s Marketplace, where a special area is designated for kids to create their own chalk masterpieces alongside the pros.

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Ventura, the event is a fundraiser supporting youth programs and charities throughout Ventura County. Proceeds fund free art projects, youth scholarships and donations to nonprofits.

For more information, go to www.venturaharborvillage.com/event/ventura-art-chalk-festival/2025-09-13.