Ventura County Fairgrounds to host Throw Down Cornhole Festival 

News release

The Throw Down Cornhole Festival returns to the Ventura County

Fairgrounds Aug. 22-24 for its 15th annual celebration. This three-day,

family-friendly event welcomes 1,088 elite teams from across the U.S., Canada,

Mexico, England, Venezuela and Sweden — all competing for a share of $300,000 in

cash prizes over the weekend.

This American Cornhole League features competitive play and a beachside festival experience featuring live music, DJs, gourmet food trucks, axe throwing competition, craft beverages, vendors, motorcycle and truck show, celebrity appearances, and entertainment for all ages.

This year introduces two attractions:

On Saturday, Aug. 23, the event will feature five 20- minute freestyle motocross demonstrations by the Nitro Circus, performing aerial stunts and ramp tricks from moto-athletes including Adam Jones, Keith Sayers, Brian McCarty and Kieran Ursua.

And, on Friday, Aug. 22, for the first time, Ventura will host a live professional MMA event at the Throw Down Festival. This new addition will also

stream globally on UFC Fight Pass. MMA ticket prices are $65-$95.

The cornhole tournament is to be broadcast live on ESPN+.

“The Throw Down is more than a tournament—it’s a festival and

lifestyle event,” John Karayan, owner of The Throw Down and

Spencer Makenzie’s, said in a news release. “We’re excited to celebrate 15 years of competitive cornhole with a lineup of new experiences and unforgettable fun for players and fans alike.”

Partial proceeds benefit Industry Horror Inc., a Ventura-based nonprofit that provides job training and employment to autistic teens and adults.

The full schedule of events for the 2025 Throwdown Cornhole Festival — along with

ticketing, hospitality packages, athlete information and other frequently asked questions — is now available at www.thethrowdowncornholetournament.com.