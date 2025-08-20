Veteran Services Collaborative to host ‘Marching On’ fundraiser  

News release

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, a nonprofit dedicated to serving those who served, is scheduled to present its annual fundraising event, “Marching On,” on Saturday, Sept. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Studios.

This year’s event will be hosted by U.S. Army veteran Mike DeLorenzo, who is opening his studio space to add Hollywood backlot flavor to the event.

The evening will feature live music from JACK’D — returning under a new name — and a barbecue dinner. Between the music, dining and camaraderie, the night will feature guest speaker Jim Zenner, director of L.A. County’s Military and Veteran Affairs, offering his personal story as a heartfelt reminder of the sacrifices that veterans have experienced, said a news release from the collaborative.

Guests can also browse and bid in the silent auction, featuring a variety of themed baskets and gift certificates to local restaurants and businesses.

According to the release, every dollar raised will support the collaborative’s year-round programs, including:

• Access to medical and dental care.

• Employment assistance and career resources.

• Legal services for veterans in need.

• Housing support and homelessness prevention.

• Financial counseling and emergency aid.

• A food pantry providing shelf-stable groceries.

• Veterans Affairs benefit assistance.

Sponsorships remain available, offering benefits such as reserved seating, program recognition and social media promotion.

“We are incredibly proud to be a 100% volunteer organization,” Dennis Sugasawara, chair and director of business and community relations, said in the release. “That means every single dollar raised goes directly toward programs that change the lives of our local veterans. ‘Marching On’ is more than an event — it’s a community coming together in gratitude and action.”

Tickets are $80 and are available at www.scv-vets.org, or by calling 661-753-3559. Santa Clarita Studios is located at 25135 Anza Dr., Valencia.