CDC: Multistate salmonella outbreak linked to eggs sickens 95 

By Naveen Athrappully

Contributing Writer

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and public health officials in several states are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella linked to eggs, according to a CDC update.

Ninety-five people became sick, with 18 hospitalized, and the outbreak was reported in 14 states, the CDC said, adding that the real number of people affected may be higher.

The CDC update was issued following an FDA recall on Aug. 27 of Large Brown Cage-Free Sunshine Yolks eggs from Country Eggs LLC of Lucerne Valley, California. The recall was initiated because the eggs were potentially contaminated with the salmonella bacteria.

The eggs were sold in California and Nevada in grocery stores and food service distributors from June 16 through July 9.

Most of the sick people are in California, around 73, according to the CDC, with lower numbers spread across Nevada, Washington state, Minnesota, and the rest of the states.

The recalled products were packed in individual retail cartons bearing brand names, Nagatoshi Produce, Misuho, and Nijiya Markets. The cartons carried the code CA 7695 with sell-by dates ranging from July 1 to Sept. 18.

Eggs were also packed as large brown “sunshine yolks” or “omega-3 golden yolks” (1/15 DZ bulk) for food service with the same codes and sell-by dates, the CDC said.

There have been no reported deaths related to the outbreak.

Egg production by Country Eggs has been suspended while the FDA and the company continue their investigation into the source of the outbreak.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are requested to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of the items. Queries may be directed to Country Eggs at 800-722-3447 or [email protected].

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, while healthy people experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, the FDA said.

In rare instances, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream, resulting in more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis, the agency added.

Salmonella symptoms may take from six hours to six days to manifest. Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.

Handwashing is one of the best ways to prevent salmonella infection. Pets and other animals can also carry the salmonella bacteria.

Consumers are asked to wash items and surfaces that have been in contact with the recalled products, using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Businesses are asked not to sell or serve the recalled eggs, and to wash surfaces that have come into contact with the products.

Other ongoing salmonella outbreaks are related to frozen sprouted beans, and backyard poultry.

Sprouted bean brand Deep was recalled by the FDA on July 16. There were 11 cases reported, with four hospitalizations, and the outbreak was spread across 10 states.

As for backyard poultry, there have been 429 cases with 93 hospitalizations and two deaths. The outbreak was reported in 47 states.