Blog

Maggie Lockridge | Real Estate Market Circling Drain?

Add as a preferred source on Google
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Share
Tweet
Email

Am I paranoid or is our real estate market drawing its last breath? I own a home on a cul de sac, four bedrooms and a gorgeous lagoon-type pool, in a desirable neighborhood. After two years of painting, decorating and renovating I thought it was so sharp that I could sell it myself as I am a previous Realtor. For 30-plus days I held it open, ads in newspaper, even paid to have it on the Multiple Listing Service. I did not have one buyer call me for an appointment. Realtors called with questions, and although I was offering a courtesy commission, no one showed it.

I thought, well, maybe people would rather not deal with the owner. That’s silly, as the owner can tell you all about the home, its personality/quirks, etc. I listed it, full service, with the broker who sold it to me and it’s been two weeks on the MLS via an active agent and still no showings. I thought the first person who walks in will want it but I can’t get anyone to walk in. This house has now been on the market six weeks without one showing. The reason given by agents was the interest rate. A 5-6.5% interest rate, along with the price of homes, was not working.

I was wondering if our political administration is aware of what is happening across America. I know (former Federal Reserve Chair Jerome) Powell did not want to lower the interest rate. Obviously he was not in the house buying or selling market. I’m not in a hurry. I am making a move because I want to, not because I have to. I’m a lucky one. But what about the families who need to make the move, the husband has been transferred to a different state with his job, a military family who want to be together but the wife has to stay behind to sell the house while the husband has to accept orders, or those who lost a job and need to move near family or to a less expensive state?

I’m not hearing much about this in the media but it’s a huge problem. The interest rate must be lowered if we want America to keep on rolling along.

Maggie Lockridge

Santa Clarita

Picture of Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS