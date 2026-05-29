Mihran Kalaydjian | The Shift in California

California was once the state where families came to build a future. Today, for millions, it has become the state they are struggling to afford, struggling to trust and, increasingly, struggling to stay in.

The warning signs are no longer isolated headlines. They are now part of everyday life. Families watch grocery bills climb while insurance companies pull out of entire neighborhoods. Small businesses drown under regulations and rising costs. Homeless encampments spread despite billions in taxpayer spending. Public frustration over crime and disorder grows louder across cities and suburbs alike.

And now, Californians are approaching one of the most important governor’s races in recent memory.The next governor will not inherit a stable state, but a California at a crossroads.

For years, voters have heard promises from Sacramento about affordability, homelessness, public safety and economic opportunity. Yet many Californians feel the gap between political speeches and reality has only widened. The numbers tell part of the story.

California leads the nation in population loss. Families and businesses are relocating to states where housing is cheaper, taxes are lower and services feel more reliable. Young people question whether they can ever afford to buy a home here. Middle-class residents who once proudly called California home wonder how much longer they can survive financially.

The cost-of-living crisis is no longer limited to low-income households. Teachers, nurses, police officers, restaurant owners and working professionals are all feeling squeezed. In communities like Santa Clarita, residents are asking increasingly direct questions: Why does everything feel harder? Why are taxpayers paying more while confidence in government keeps falling? And why do so many leaders continue acting as though public frustration is exaggerated?

Perhaps no issue symbolizes California’s dysfunction more than homelessness. Taxpayers have watched billions flow into programs, agencies, studies and initiatives with little visible improvement. Encampments continue growing. Residents feel unsafe in public spaces. Businesses struggle with vandalism and declining foot traffic. Compassion is not enough when accountability disappears. Voters are no longer satisfied with slogans. They want measurable results.

Public safety is emerging as another defining issue in the governor’s race. Many residents feel political leaders spent years dismissing legitimate concerns about crime, retail theft and law enforcement morale. Now, even some politicians who once embraced anti-police rhetoric are quietly repositioning themselves as supporters of public safety. Voters notice the shift.

The frustration building across California is not purely ideological. It is practical. People want clean streets. Safe neighborhoods. Affordable homes. Reliable infrastructure. Functional government. And leadership willing to confront failure honestly instead of managing headlines.

That is why this governor’s race feels different. This election is no longer simply a contest between Democrats and Republicans, progressives and moderates, or competing campaign slogans. It is becoming a referendum on whether California’s leadership class truly understands the depth of public dissatisfaction.

The candidate who succeeds will likely be the one who recognizes simple reality: Californians are exhausted. By rising costs. By political theater. By excuses. By watching one of the most prosperous states in America struggle with problems many believe leaders should have addressed years ago.

The next governor will face enormous challenges. But voters are no longer looking for polished talking points or carefully managed narratives. They are looking for competence, seriousness and results.

California remains a state filled with extraordinary talent, innovation and opportunity. But opportunity alone is no longer enough to reassure anxious residents who feel their quality of life slipping away.

The question facing voters is becoming impossible to ignore: Who has the courage and credibility to pull California back from the edge before more families decide the dream is no longer worth the cost?

Mihran Kalaydjian

Santa Clarita