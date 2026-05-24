Rick Barker | Ripping Us Off

From the California Highway Patrol website:

“California Highway Patrol Registration Enforcement and Guidance (CHP REG) Program. Did you know the State of California loses millions of dollars a year in revenue from California residents who register their vehicles in other states or countries?

“Did you know vehicle registration fees are due immediately upon accepting employment or establishing residency in the state of California?

“Did you know California law permits only 20 days to complete the process of registering your vehicle without paying a penalty?”

In addition, California residents with vehicles registered outside of the state don’t contribute to the upkeep of the freeways and bridges they use.

I have spoken to several CHP officers and they admitted that the number is far greater than they report because they almost entirely rely on residents informing them of people living here but keeping their vehicle[s] registered in another state because of our HUGE licensing fees and also our very strict smog certification process.

Rick Barker

Valencia