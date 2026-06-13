John Dennis | Thanks for the Bike Paths!

Just a quick word of appreciation to our city planners for the great bike paths that we have around our city. My wife and I have lived here for almost 50-plus years and now enjoy our retirement here as well. Last week we rode 28 miles on our well-maintained Santa Clarita Valley bike paths and enjoyed the diversity and beauty of those paths. This week we rode another 18 miles. Sometimes we walk the paths. We usually stop midway and get lunch at a local diner. Our encounters with others (walking or riding) along the way are friendly. We hope these paths continue to be expanded for many others to enjoy!

John Dennis

Canyon Country