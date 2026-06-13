Drew Blythe | Our Car-Dependent City

Currently our city is car-dependent and is designed to put cars first, which is not a bad thing. However it makes it difficult for those using bikes and other small vehicles and navigating our city. In some places there are no sidewalks and no way to get around without a lengthy detour and increased travel time.

We need a consistent method to ensure less detours and less chaos on the road. We need more crosswalks and pedestrian bridges on our roads to increase walkability, though the shear space between districts and shops remains too large. We also should replace the crosswalk indicators with ones that are both auditory and visual for disabled people.

Implementing these changes will improve safety and convenience of pedestrians. Also, improved walkability will decrease the number of cars on roads slightly, improving traffic flow, and car accidents would decrease with less chaos. It would also promote people to get outside for a walk or commute.

This would create more jobs to boost the economy. However, it would come at the cost of more land being used, more money for upkeep, and there would be differences in traffic flow. Overall the changes would be positive and beneficial for our community.

Drew Blythe

Saugus