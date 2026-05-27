Rick Barker | What’s Wrong?

I really get a kick out of people who seem to think it is wrong or done with evil intent when our local elected representatives in Congress and the state Assembly have websites and use local media like The Signal to inform their constituents of legislation they support and legislation they do not and also provide vital information on services that can be accessed by ANYONE regardless of their political party or personal political preferences.

I worked on former Rep. Mike Garcia’s campaign from day one all the way through until he was defeated. I did not work on Mike’s congressional staff (totally separate by law) but I was on his congressional mailing list and his congressional office sent out the exact type of information as our current U.S. Rep. George Whitesides. Same is true for state Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares and Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, and is also true for all of their official elected office websites. In addition every person holding elected office has the right to (submit) articles and information on these pages as they all often do no matter their political affiliation.

If you don’t care for a certain office holder you have every right to not read what they write, not listen to what they say and not visit their official websites. In my opinion that would be really stupid but nonetheless it’s certainly everyone’s option.

Rick Barker

Valencia