Sharlene Johnson | Celebrating Possibility with the Class of 2026

As College of the Canyons board president, it is my great privilege to reflect on one of the most meaningful days in the life of our college: Commencement. On Friday, June 5, COC celebrated its 57th commencement ceremony at Cougar Stadium – a moment that marked not only the culmination of years of hard work, but also the beginning of new journeys for thousands of students.

This year, we proudly recognized the Class of 2026, which includes 2,295 students who petitioned for graduation. Each graduate represents a story of individual determination that required balancing coursework, job and family responsibilities, and life’s unexpected turns. Together, the class embodies the very mission of our college: to provide access, opportunity and transformation.

Our graduates reflect the breadth and diversity of programs that define College of the Canyons. Representing 116 majors, this class highlights strong interest in fields such as business administration, psychology, economics, and accounting, among others. These areas of study signal both ambition and practicality, and they underscore how our students are preparing to meet the demands of a dynamic workforce.

What makes this year especially exciting is the continued growth of programs that bridge education and career. From career technical education pathways to innovative new degrees, we are equipping students with real-world skills that lead directly to meaningful employment.

A standout milestone is the inaugural cohort of 11 graduates who earned a bachelor of science in building performance, a program launched just last year. These students completed the 120-unit program, which offers an affordable, hands-on pathway toward becoming a licensed architect, in addition to careers focused on energy efficiency, sustainable building strategies and performance-driven design.

Their achievement is not only historic for the college, but also a powerful example of how we are expanding opportunities right here in our community.

Equally inspiring is our commitment to adult learners, who form an essential part of our student body. Whether returning to college to advance a career, change professions, or fulfill a lifelong goal, these students bring invaluable experience and perspective to our campuses. This year, we celebrated graduates ranging in age from 17 to 75, including 10 individuals over the age of 60. Their presence reminds us that education does not have a single timeline and that it is never too late to achieve one’s dreams.

Academic excellence remains a hallmark of our college, and this class had much to celebrate. More than 1,000 students graduated with honors, and 124 earned perfect 4.0 GPAs, achieving valedictorian distinction. With an average GPA of 3.35, the Class of 2026 demonstrated not only perseverance, but also a deep commitment to excellence.

Our graduates also reflect the strength of our community. The class included 89 veterans who exemplify service and leadership. Ninety students from the MESA program represent the future of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. And our student-athletes – more than 90 strong with GPAs above 3.4 – demonstrate what it means to succeed both on the field and in the classroom.

Many of our graduates also experienced the full reach of our college, with 61% completing coursework at our Canyon Country campus, demonstrating how our institution continues to grow and serve a wider population.

The student achievement we celebrated at commencement will continue into the future. Members of the Class of 2026 are transferring to outstanding universities across the nation, including University of California campuses, California State Universities, and prestigious private and out-of-state institutions. Others will step directly into the workforce, applying the skills they have gained in fields that are vital to our regional economy.

Commencement is a moment of celebration for our graduates, and for the community as a whole. It highlights the vital role College of the Canyons plays in preparing a skilled workforce and creating pathways to economic mobility. Graduates go on to become nurses, business leaders, educators, first responders, and innovators here in the Santa Clarita Valley.

As we celebrate the Class of 2026, we are also celebrating the enduring power of higher education. It transforms individual lives, and in so doing, reflects the strength and promise of our entire community.

Sharlene Johnson serves as president of the board of trustees at College of the Canyons.