Larry Moore | Our 51st State

Lois Eisenberg: You live in Valencia. There is no corruption, chaos, upheaval, violence, or uncertainty. Our city does not have a toxic administration. Your only worries might be a neighbor’s barking dog or finding a place to park at the mall. You live in an idyllic community, the likes of which you will not find in Canada (letters, July 16).

But don’t worry, Lois. You won’t have to apply for dual citizenship. Hang on to your U.S. passport because it is the only one you will need. Haven’t you heard? President Donald Trump has magnanimously offered to make Canada our 51st state. After all, 90% of Canada’s population already lives within 100 miles of the U.S. border. Our military protects Canada, shielding it from foreign invasion. Can you imagine the Royal Canadian Mounted Police standing up to Chinese aggression? Dudley Doright vs. Xi Jinping.

We can offer Canada so much. Chick-fil-A. Waffle House. In-N-Out. Bass Pro Shops. Hooters. Stanley Cup-caliber hockey. What can Canada offer us? Tim Hortons and poutine.

Stay in Valencia, Lois and chill out. Maybe President Trump can generously find a place in his cabinet for Mark Carney … maybe Ambassador to China.

Larry Moore

Valencia