Lois Eisenberg | Fraud Claims and Voter Suppression

Again Donald Trump is trying to steal the 2026 midterm election by spewing months in advance about fraud in voting.

In February of this year he declared Republicans ought to nationalize the voting.

Trump has also said that mail-in ballots “are crawling with fraud,” which has been unsubstantiated.

The Brennan Center has (claimed) that you’re more likely to be struck by lightning than have (in-person) ballot fraud.

The fraud claim is an excuse for voter suppression.

Trump is trying to convince tens of millions of people that the only way you can possibly lose an election is if the other side cheats.

There is a pattern that falling regimes follow: attach the courts; discredit elections; intimidate opponents; rewrite the rules; cling to power at all costs.

Does this sound familiar?

The hope for America is that they recognize this destructive plan in time.

A reckoning is coming for the people breaking the law for this president, and they feel it. The coming reckoning isn’t vengeance. It’s the rule of law standing back up after being knocked down.

This present administration wants the power to decide whose ballot gets carried to the mailbox and who feels safe enough to show up in person at the voting polls.

The American people are fed up with this administration’s shenanigans and they will vote by mail, drop off their ballot at a drop-off box and show up at the voting polls in droves showing that they are not afraid and will not be intimidated.

To one and all, vote with confidence and integrity and stand fast in your convictions and in the end your vote will right the wrongs.

We all need our beloved democracy back where it belongs, in “justice for all,” and “all men and women are created equal,” and that there is a “rule of law.”

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia