Castaic’s McAfee, SCCS’s Waldron earn all-CIF softball honors 

The California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section has released its all-CIF honors for the 2026 high school softball season with Castaic’s Tatum McAfee and Santa Clarita Christian’s Presley Waldron as the lone local selections.

The following were recognized in their respective divisions:

Division 7:

• Tatum McAfee, sophomore, Castaic.

Sophomore left-hander Tatum McAfee is the lone selection for the Castaic after having led the Coyotes to a 9-9 overall record during the season.

McAfee ended the year with a 2.31 earned run average and struck out 121 batters across 72.2 innings pitched.

At the plate, McAfee ended the season with a .577 batting average with 25 runs batted in and four home runs, according to MaxPreps.

Division 8:

• Presley Waldron, freshman, Santa Clarita Christian.

Freshman ace Presley Waldron notched her first career all-CIF selection after leading the Cardinals to a playoff appearance this past season.

Waldron and the Cardinals ended the year third in the Heritage League standings with a first-round loss to Avalon.

On the mound, Waldron struck out 69 batters over 39 innings and ended the years with a .605 batting average at the plate with 21 runs batted in, according to MaxPreps.