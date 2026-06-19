CIF-SS releases baseball honors with multiple SCV selections  

The California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section has released its all-CIF honors for the 2026 high school baseball season, with eight Santa Clarita Valley players earning their selection across multiple divisions.

The following were recognized in their respective divisions:

Division 4:

• Abraham Ramirez, junior, Saugus.

Ramirez is the lone selection for Saugus after leading the Centurions to a semifinalist finish in the Division 4 playoffs. Ramirez recorded six runs batted in across the team’s four playoff games and hit two home runs in the first and second round.

• Justin Gaisford, senior, Valencia.

Gaisford secured the lone selection for Valencia after leading the Vikings to a playoff appearance in the Division 4 playoffs. Gaisford ends his time with the Vikings batting a career .351 over the course of 78 games, according to MaxPreps.

Division 6:

• Quinn Minyard, senior, Trinity Classical Academy.

Minyard is one of two selections for the Knights and cracked the list after the graduating senior walked off El Rancho in the quarterfinals with a line drive single that punched Trinity’s ticket to the semifinals.

• Andrew Carlson, junior, Trinity Classical Academy.

Carlson, who’s a baseball commit to Texas Christian University, shined in the Division 6 playoffs en route to Trinity’s semifinals finish in the playoffs. Throughout the season, Carlson batted .456 and drove in 24 runs.

On the mound, Carlson posted a 0.83 earned run average on the mound across 76 innings and 150 strikeouts.

Division 7:

• Sean “Charlie” Butts, senior, Golden Valley.

Butts was one of two seniors in Golden Valley’s historic season that saw the Grizzlies punch their first-ever playoff appearance. Butts capped his high school career with a 1.66 earned run average across 71.2 innings pitched.

Division 8:

• Player of the Year: Jacob Trosper, senior, Santa Clarita Christian.

Trosper is this year’s player of the year in Division 8 after leading the Cardinals to a second-place finish in the Heritage League standings. Trosper ended the year with a 0.63 earned run average and struck out 110 batters across 44.1 innings.

Trosper is committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at Pomona Pitzer.

• Zane Stauffer, senior, Santa Clarita Christian.

Stauffer is one of two Cardinal players to earn all-CIF honors after the senior threw a combined no-hitter alongside Trosper in the first round of the Southern Section playoffs. Stauffer is committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at The Master’sUniversity.

Division 9:

• Nathaniel Buff, senior, Gorman Learning Charter.

Buff capped off his time with the Gorman Learning Charter – Santa Clarita Lions with an all-CIF selection after posting a .700 batting average this past season with nine runs batted in over three games, according to MaxPreps.