City hosts Fire Safety Day 

With wildfire season and the Fourth of July weekend approaching, the city of Santa Clarita held its Fire Safety Day aimed to inform residents about the dangers of illegal fireworks on Saturday at the Towsley Canyon Trailhead.

Local leaders, including representatives with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, among other safety agencies, were present for a morning of community education to inform guests how to stay prepared and protect their pets and homes during wildfires this summer.

Less than two weeks ago, L.A. County Fire, with the assistance of other agencies, battled the Max Fire that burned nearly 70 acres of brush and threatened homes in the Stevenson Ranch area. The Fire Safety Day event came as a reminder to many about maintaining adequate brush clearance, defensible space and having an emergency evacuation plan.

People attend the city of Santa Clarita’s Fire Safety Day press conference and get a closer look at L.A. County Fire Department vehicles used to respond to brush fires on Saturday June 27, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“These proactive steps can be the difference between a home lost and a home saved,” said L.A. County Fire Assistant Fire Chief Paul Stump. “They give our firefighters a fighting chance, and they help protect what we value most: our families, our neighbors.”

Ways residents can remain prepared is by creating a “Ready, Set, Go” plan which includes mapped evacuation routes, emergency contacts, and a strategy to stay informed through official updates during emergencies. Stump encouraged the public to familiarize themselves with the Genasys Protect app.

With the Fourth of July less than a week away, Stump also encouraged residents to avoid using illegal fireworks and attend local shows in the area to prevent wildfires and injuries.

L.A. County Fire Department Assistant Chief Paul Stump discusses the dangers of fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July holiday during the city of Santa Clarita’s Fire Safety Day on Saturday June 27, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

All fireworks are considered illegal in the Santa Clarita Valley, including those labeled as “safe and sane” such as sparklers and smoke balls, said Capt. Brandon Barclay of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Possession or use of fireworks can result in misdemeanor charges and fines ranging from $500 to $1000 or even up to a year in jail,” Barclay said. “If you are found selling or possessing large quantities of fireworks, you could ultimately face felony charges.”

After Barclay reassured the public that a special firework suppression teams would be working to identify problem areas within the valley, he requested residents to avoid calling the sheriff’s emergency line to report fireworks unless it was an active emergency. To report fireworks in a nonemergency situation, residents were advised to use the nonemergency number: 661-260-4000.

“Let us celebrate responsibly by attending a professional firework show at the Valencia Town Center, rather than risking lives. Let’s (keep) our community safe,” Barclay added.

Congressman George Whitesides, D- Agua Dulce, speaks at the

city’s Fire Safety Day ahead of the Fourth of July weekend on Saturday June 27, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, was also present and shared with the public about his current efforts to secure $130,000 to fund a fire resilience program in Acton aimed to reduce wildfire risk by clearing vegetation and “we’re going to try to bring that to Santa Clarita as well,” he said.

Other efforts Whitesides mentioned that he’s working to push for in Washington, D.C., is a program called Fire Guard which uses satellites in orbit to rapidly detect fires, the Brush Act an effort in collaboration with the California Fire Chiefs Association, aimed to focus on shrub ecosystems like the SCV, to “create a science-driven, community-driven policies for places with terrain like ours,” he said.

To have a more comprehensive plan and avoid navigating several different federal agencies during the recovery phase following a disaster, Whitesides said he’s championing the Disaster Recovery Efficiency Act by streamlining The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to “cut the red tape and help families get back on their feet faster,” Whitesides said.

From left: City of Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Patsy Ayala, councilwoman Marsah McLean and Mayor Laurene Weste interact with goats that aid in fire prevention during the city’s Fire press conference on Saturday June 27, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

City of Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste also reminded the public about fireworks and how they may affect animals and pets.

“Wo lose hundreds of animals. Some of them make it to the shelter, and you get your pets back. Many of them die on the roads. They’re frightened pets,” she said. “I want you to all enjoy the holiday safely and have fun.”