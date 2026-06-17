Newly appointed coach Carsten Fry talks goals for Hart boys’ volleyball  

There will be a familiar face at the helm for the Hart boys’ volleyball program next season.

After the departure of Robert Treahy, Carsten Fry was named as the new head coach for the Hawks and takes the role at just 23 years old.

“Incredibly grateful and excited for this opportunity,” Fry said in an interview with The Signal. “I’ve been with the program for the last 12 years, finally get to step up and be in charge and really be a greater impact for the youth and kids coming through this program.”

Fry, who graduated from Hart High School in 2021, is set to become the youngest head coach in the Foothill League next season.

Despite being 23 years old, Fry believes he has the coaching experience to lead the Hawks and already has held conversations with the team about goals for next season.

“I think it really means a lot for the boys that they see someone from the program can move up and not count yourself out,” Fry said. “I grew up playing here and to be able to be a part with these other coaches in the league that I have known for years … it really does mean a lot.”

Newly named Hart boys’ volleyball coach Carsten Fry directing his team. Photo courtesy of Carsten Fry.

Over the past six years, Fry has coached over 10 club volleyball teams and takes over as the head coach of the Hawks with high school coaching experience.

Prior to taking over as the head coach for the Hawks, Fry was the frosh coach for the Hart girls’ volleyball program and contributed as a coach for the lower levels of the Golden Valley High School girls’ program.

With years of experience under his belt, Fry believes he’s qualified to lead the Hawks back to success at Hart High School. And after helping lead the Hawks to a California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Division 4 championship in 2023 as a varsity assistant, he’s ready to lead the team back to success.

“We have a proud tradition of having some success,” Fry said. “We had that CIF championship … but every season is different. We have to be willing to put in the work and to be able to change that. And I think these boys are ready for it.”

Over the past three seasons, the Hawks have combined 10 overall wins with multiple head coaching changes, including a sixth-place finish in the Foothill League last season.

Fry understands there’s work to be done to get the Hawks back on track. But with the opportunity to return to his alma mater and step back into the Hart High School gym, he’s already wishing it was the fall season and practicing with the team.

“We’re ready to change the perception. There’s definitely been changes in the last couple years, but I’m ready to put stability moving forward,” Fry said. “I’m committed to building that consistency and the culture that not just players, but family and alumni can believe in to really changing the direction. And that’s something I’m really looking forward to.”