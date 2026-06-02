Ron Perry | Defining Insanity, California-Style

The letter by Mihran Kalaydjian on Friday, May 29, was very good. However, the only thing missed was a quote I was reminded of: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome.”

May I remind everyone that the Democrats have held the governor’s office for the past 15 years? I leave it to you to figure out it out! It’s all about cause and effect. Don’t complain about everything in that article if you continue to put the same people in office!

How about we try something new?

Ron Perry

Canyon Country