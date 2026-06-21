Seniors and the Dating Scene 

Dating in one’s golden years is a common experience for many seniors. Whether it’s the result of a loss of a spouse or other life events, many people find themselves looking for love in their golden years.

According to statistics from The Senior List and the Pew Research Center, roughly one-third of adults 65 and older in the United States reported being single in 2022, a percentage exceeded only by people between the ages of 18 and 29.

Many older singles are not looking for a committed relationship; some just want to have fun exploring the dating scene. With that in mind, here’s how seniors can explore dating, which may look and feel a little different than the last time seniors were dating.

Identify Your Reason for Dating

Seniors should establish the reasons they are ready to get back into the mix. Identifying the motivation for mingling can help set the right course for finding a partner. Sometimes it boils down to wanting someone to share hobbies, go to dinner or travel with. Some seniors like the idea of having a relationship with someone, but living apart with their own homes and sense of independence. Others are looking for the next Mr. or Mrs. Right, and want a partner to share their life with in all ways.

Going Digital

While meeting people in person is possible, particularly when those with similar interests are pulled together through clubs or social events, the dating world has increasingly moved online. Online dating is a popular and modern way to meet new people. Apps like OurTime and SilverSingles are geared specifically to the older demographic, while Bumble is women-led. Meetup is not a dating app, but one for meeting people with an interest in sharing specific experiences.

Be Open and Honest

Great relationships are rooted in honesty. Individuals should skip the “glory days” photos of their youth or even 10 years ago and use current photos for dating apps. People should be specific with what they are looking for, like a travel companion to go to Europe or someone who enjoys trying the local culinary scene Being honest and specific increases the chances of finding a good match.

Be Safe

Seniors are often the targets of scams, and by tugging at the heartstrings, scammers can exploit vulnerabilities. AARP¨ says nearly 60,000 people reported romance scams to the Federal Trade Commission in 2024, when victims reported losing $2.95 billion. Wanting to move conversations off of dating apps and directly to texts or other messaging platforms where they can’t be monitored is a red flag. Scammers often indicate they live far away and can’t meet in person and will give excuses to that effect. Others will promise the world and be in constant contact. It’s a cause for concern anytime a person mentions needing money or having an investment opportunity.

If and when a senior meets with a date, the interaction should take place in a public location for the first several dates. Double-dating with a friend also can be a safe approach.

Dating in one’s golden years requires some adjustments and an emphasis on safety. (MC)