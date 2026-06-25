US official: Crude flows through Hormuz at pre-war levels 

By Tom Ozimek

Contributing Writer

Crude oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have returned to levels seen before the outbreak of the Iran war, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Wednesday, pointing to a rapid recovery in one of the world’s most important maritime oil corridors as a U.S.-Iran ceasefire continues to hold.

“In the last 24 hours, 72 ships and 20 million barrels of oil have transited through the Strait of Hormuz — fully restoring pre-conflict flows,” Wright wrote in a Wednesday post on social media.

The recovery follows a U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding signed last week that reopened the strategic waterway after months of disruption caused by the war. The agreement established a 60-day negotiating period during which the two sides aim to reach a broader settlement covering more complex issues such as sanctions relief and Iran’s nuclear program.

The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil and is considered one of the most important chokepoints for global energy markets.

Wright thanked President Donald Trump and the U.S. military for helping restore shipping through the strait but cautioned that complete normalization will take more time.

Speaking at an energy forum on Wednesday, Wright said parts of the waterway still require mine-clearing operations before maritime traffic fully returns to normal.

Wright added that oil would continue to flow through the strait even if the U.S.-Iran deal ended up unwinding, and that Tehran would not be able to close it again.

Despite the rebound in shipping, Iran on Thursday warned vessels to use only navigation routes approved by Iranian authorities.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy was cited by Iran state-run media IRNA as saying that reports of newly established shipping corridors that had not been coordinated with Tehran were “unacceptable” and “extremely dangerous.”

The IRGC Navy said ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz must coordinate with it and warned that ships operating outside Iran-designated routes could face enforcement action.

The statement came two days after Oman and the International Maritime Organization announced temporary traffic-management measures designed to ease congestion and facilitate commercial shipping through the strait.

Iran and Oman are also discussing a longer-term framework for administering navigation through the strategic waterway under the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding. In a joint statement following talks in Muscat on Tuesday, the two Gulf countries pledged to maintain the Strait of Hormuz as a “secure and open waterway for international navigation” while also mulling the imposition of possible maritime services and “associated costs.”

U.S. officials have said that any future arrangements must preserve freedom of navigation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this week that international law does not permit any country to impose tolls on vessels using an international waterway, while President Donald Trump said Iran had assured Washington that it was not seeking transit fees or other charges for ships passing through the strait.

Tanker Traffic Rebounds

Shipping data show commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has accelerated significantly over the past week.

According to maritime intelligence firm Windward, confirmed vessel transits rose 48% in a single day to 31 ships on Wednesday, while overall daily traffic has recovered to between 35 and 40 vessels, roughly triple recent lows.

The company said more than half of inbound vessels are now using the temporary southern shipping lane established by Oman and the IMO, while outbound traffic has resumed through the central corridor.

Commercial operators are increasingly navigating independently without naval escorts, allowing a backlog of delayed vessels to begin clearing, Windward said.

Although traffic has increased sharply, vessel crossings remain well below the more than 130 ships that typically transited the strait each day before the conflict.

The improving security outlook has helped restore confidence across energy markets, with traders reporting increased crude exports from the Gulf and oil prices falling back to levels seen before the conflict as supply concerns continue to ease.

Even so, some analysts have cautioned that a correction in crude prices could come.

“We continue to believe that the oil sell-off is overdone, with the market still tightening,” ING analysts wrote in a Wednesday note, in which they said price action clearly shows markets expect a “fairly rapid” recovery in Gulf oil supplies.

Better security conditions in the Strait of Hormuz have also reduced insurance costs for vessels entering the Gulf.

According to marine insurance brokers cited by the Financial Times, hull war-risk insurance premiums for ships passing through the strait have fallen by more than half since last week’s signing of the U.S.-Iran interim peace deal.

“The energy market has transitioned from vicious cycle dynamics to virtuous ones,” economist Mohamed El-Erian said in a post on X commenting on the insurance premium drop.

“The fall in insurance premiums … comes on top of normalizing production/shipment levels and high OPEC+ ceilings, exerting downward pressure on energy costs,” he wrote.

Futures contracts for August delivery of Brent crude, the global benchmark, were down $1.08, or 1.46%, to $72.66 a barrel by 5:52 a.m. ET on Thursday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate lost 84 cents, or 1.19%, to $69.50 a barrel.

Both contracts hit their lowest since Feb. 27, the day before joint U.S.-Israeli attacks against Iran, which prompted Tehran to shut the Strait of Hormuz and choke off global shipments of crude.