Buzz Classic Movies this week: ‘Beat the Devil’ 

By Signal Staff

Comedy, romance and adventure come to Buzz Classic Movies on Saturday night with a streaming presentation of “Beat the Devil,” starring Humphey Bogart, Jennifer Jones and Gina Lollobrigida.

The 1954 film has earned a 68% critics score based on 19 reviews and a 54% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes’ “Popcornmeter” based on more than 2,500 ratings.

“Billy and Maria Dannreuther are among a number of travelers stranded in Italy en route to Africa,” says the Rotten Tomatoes summary of the movie. “While the Dannreuthers seem like an average couple, they have the same goal as Mrs. Gwendolen Chelm and some of their other shifty companions — to lay claim to property that is supposedly rich with uranium.”

“It operates under the assumption that everyone in it is drunk, lusty, a little crooked, and a little crazy, and once you tune in to their wavelength, it’s fun to just hang out with them for an hour and a half,” critic Jason Bailey wrote for Flavorwire.

“Beat the Devil” streams at 8 p.m. Saturday on The Signal’s streaming channel, The Buzz, available at buzzscv.com as well as streaming platforms including Roku and Apple TV.