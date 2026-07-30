‘Conjuring for a Cure’ set for Oct. 11 at The Centre 

News release

Slow Motion Magic announced that its annual charity showcase, “Conjuring for a Cure,’ is returning to Santa Clarita in October.

“This family friendly magic spectacular raises funds and awareness for The Michael J. Fox Foundation, supporting groundbreaking Parkinson’s research and community advocacy,” said a news release from Slow Motion Magic.

The Oct. 11 event begins with an expo at 2 p.m. followed by the stage show, 3 p.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.

This year’s event features six stage magicians, two roaming magicians, interactive games, raffles, food, drinks, and a lively pre-show expo designed to delight guests of all ages, the release said.

The 2026 show’s cast of performers includes:

• Ernie Stone — returning as emcee.

• Markus Kublin — award-winning comedy magician.

• Dave Norman — Internation Brotherhood of Magicians

• David & Robyn Rabotnick — founders of Slow Motion Magic.

• Jonathon Molo — Magic Castle performer.

• Simone Turkington — Magic Castle performer.

• Christopher Moro — Magic Castle performer

Roaming magicians Glenn Crites and Kirk Grodske will entertain guests during the expo with close-up magic and interactive illusions.

For more information and tickets ($35 general admission, $70 VIP), go to slowmotionmagic.org.