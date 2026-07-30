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‘Conjuring for a Cure’ set for Oct. 11 at The Centre 

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David Rabotnick (C, white shirt) does some crowd work with attendees at the "Conjuring for a Cure" Parkinson's disease awareness event at the Chabad of SCV in Newhall, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
David Rabotnick (C, white shirt) does some crowd work with attendees at the "Conjuring for a Cure" Parkinson's disease awareness event at the Chabad of SCV in Newhall, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
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News release 

Slow Motion Magic announced that its annual charity showcase, “Conjuring for a Cure,’ is returning to Santa Clarita in October. 

“This family friendly magic spectacular raises funds and awareness for The Michael J. Fox Foundation, supporting groundbreaking Parkinson’s research and community advocacy,” said a news release from Slow Motion Magic. 

The Oct. 11 event begins with an expo at 2 p.m. followed by the stage show, 3 p.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita. 

This year’s event features six stage magicians, two roaming magicians, interactive games, raffles, food, drinks, and a lively pre-show expo designed to delight guests of all ages, the release said. 

The 2026 show’s cast of performers includes: 

• Ernie Stone — returning as emcee. 

• Markus Kublin — award-winning comedy magician. 

• Dave Norman — Internation Brotherhood of Magicians 

• David & Robyn Rabotnick — founders of Slow Motion Magic. 

• Jonathon Molo — Magic Castle performer. 

• Simone Turkington — Magic Castle performer. 

• Christopher Moro — Magic Castle performer 

Roaming magicians Glenn Crites and Kirk Grodske will entertain guests during the expo with close-up magic and interactive illusions. 

For more information and tickets ($35 general admission, $70 VIP), go to slowmotionmagic.org

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News Release

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