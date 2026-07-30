Disney’s ‘Frozen’ opens at COC Performing Arts Center  

News release

Santa Clarita Regional Theater opened the Broadway musical, Disney’s “Frozen,” last weekend at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, with additional performances scheduled weekends now through Aug. 16.

Co‑directors Ted Tobin and SCRT Executive Artistic Director TimBen Boydston helmed the production, said a news release from the theater group.

Boydston said in the release that “this family show has a beloved and iconic story, and theatergoers of every age enjoyed its debut at the PAC.”

The full 16‑piece SCRT pit orchestra, under the direction of Patricia Graham, received accolades from the theater patrons, the release said.

The production team includes award‑winning choreographer Kasmira Buchanan, vocal director Mary Purdy, costume designer Jean Paletz, set designer John Alexopoulos, lighting designer Stephanie Rush and Emmy Award-winning sound designer Scott Weber.

Tickets range from $10 to $32. For showtimes or to reserve tickets, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org.