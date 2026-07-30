Mosaic Gallery to feature 2 local artists 

News release

The Mosaic Gallery in Valencia is presenting the collaborative artworks of Santa Clarita Valley’s award-winning local artists Naomi Young and Zony Gordon as featured artists in the gallery, according to a news release from the artists.

Both have previously served as presidents of the Santa Clarita Artists Association and have participated in various art exhibitions locally and outside the SCV.

Young is the artist in residence at the Mosaic Gallery at the Valencia Town Center mall. Watercolor artist Zony Gordon joins Young and will have her exhibit now through Aug. 13 at the gallery.

Young, the Mosaic Gallery manager and curator, is showcasing her vibrant artworks featuring domes and towers, doors and flowers in oil, acrylics, watercolors, and many of her mosaic artworks, the release said.

Gordon, current president of Women Painters West, is an impressionist artist using watercolor, acrylic, and mixed media, and will showcase her colorful florals, landscapes, and abstracts/collages, according to the release.

An artist reception for both is scheduled 3-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, with music, wine, cheese and light refreshments. Admission is free.

The Mosaic Gallery is located at the outdoor patios in the Valencia mall, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 3324, on the right side of the turtle pond.