Buzz Classic Movies this week: ‘The Outlaw’ 

By Signal Staff

A western that was downright scandalous for its time comes to Buzz Classic Movies on Saturday night with a streaming presentation of “The Outlaw,” starring Jane Rusell, Jack Buetel and Walter Huston.

The 1943 western, directed by Howard Hughes, has earned a 71% critics score based on 14 reviews and a 31% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes’ “Popcornmeter” based on more than 1,000 ratings.

The movie is about “the life of legendary outlaw Billy the Kid, including his partnership with Doc Holliday and his clashes with lawman Pat Garrett,” says the Rotten Tomatoes summary of the movie. “The film was notorious in its day because of producer/director Howard Hughes’ concentration on newcomer Jane Russell’s cleavage, and national release in America was delayed by some years.”

“By today’s standards the film is naive and amateurish, but in 1943, it was one of the most scandalous features Hollywood has made due to Howard Hughes’ brilliant campaign to exploit Jane Russell’s buxum,” wrote critic Emanuel Levy.

“The Outlaw” streams at 8 p.m. Saturday on The Signal’s streaming channel, The Buzz, available at buzzscv.com as well as streaming platforms including Roku and Apple TV.