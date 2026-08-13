‘Illuminated Women’ on exhibit at The Main 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita’s latest art exhibition, “Illuminated Women” by Jane Mick, is on display at The Main (24266 Main St.) now through Sept. 2.

This exhibition features vibrant mixed media paintings that shimmer with texture, color and light, said a news release from the city.

“Adorned with gemstones, gold leaf and iridescent finishes, Mick’s expressive works blend fashion, femininity and fine art to portray women embracing confidence, creativity and self-expression,” the release said.

The community is invited to a special reception during the Senses Block Party on Thursday, Aug. 20, from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Main, offering an opportunity to meet Mick and experience the exhibition firsthand.

Inspired by the elegance of fashion and the strength found in feminine identity, Mick’s work reflects her belief that every woman has the power to shine in her own unique way. Her richly textured paintings invite viewers to look beyond the surface, uncovering hidden details and layered stories woven throughout each composition, the release said.

“The more you look, the more you discover,” Mick said in the release.

“Through the use of mixed media elements including crystals, gold leaf, lace and iridescent paints, she creates dazzling works that celebrate confidence, beauty and the transformative power of art,” the release said.

Raised in California, Mick began her creative career as a fashion designer before transitioning into graphic and sign design, where she rediscovered her passion for painting. Today, she is a full-time artist who is inspired by life itself and strives to create paintings that evoke happiness. Through “Illuminated Women,” she invites viewers to celebrate the beauty, resilience and individuality of women while discovering the intricate details that make each painting uniquely captivating.

To learn more about “Illuminated Women” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at [email protected].