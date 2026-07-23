CHP: Two men arrested on suspicion of stealing big rigs 

Two men were arrested on suspicion of stealing rather large objects — big-rig tractors and trailers — on Tuesday evening near Sierra Highway north of Needham Ranch Parkway, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office officials.

Around 11:09 p.m., the CHP Los Angeles Communications Center began receiving calls reporting a white tractor-trailer combination that had been stolen from a location in Fontana, according to an email statement from Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area.

California Highway Patrol Newhall-area officials were dispatched to a call of stolen big-rigs on Sierra Highway near Needham Ranch Parkway, Tuesday, July 22, 2026. Signal Staff/The Signal

The victim was tracking the stolen vehicle as it traveled northbound on Interstate 5 from the East Los Angeles Area. As the stolen vehicle entered the CHP Newhall area, officers were able to respond to the stolen vehicle’s location, the statement said.

Officers located the stolen trailer on Sierra Highway north of Needham Ranch, and the trailer was attached to a second tractor, which was later determined to be stolen as well, according to the statement.

The original stolen tractor was found nearby at a parking lot on Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue, the statement said.

Two suspects were located and arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property in connection with the stolen vehicles and booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Burgos-Lopez’s statement said.

This incident remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol as of the publication of this story, according to Bugos-Lopez’s statement.