City expands Film Incentive Program 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is expanding its Film Incentive Program and launching a redesigned Film Santa Clarita website, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to supporting film and television production and keeping filming local, the city announced in a news release.

Since its inception in 2009, the Film Incentive Program has returned more than $862,000 to qualifying productions, helping reduce filming costs through permit fee refunds, hotel occupancy tax rebates and reduced public safety costs, the release said.

That investment has helped generate more than $212.7 million in local economic impact for Santa Clarita, according to the release. In the last fiscal year, the city allocated $60,000 to the program and supported 20 productions spanning television, feature film and commercial projects.

The latest updates expand eligibility and make the program more accessible by adding internet and web productions, reality television, home improvement and competition shows to the list of eligible production types.

Additionally, the city has reduced the qualifying permit threshold for recurring productions from four to three permits, allowing more productions to take advantage of the program’s incentives.

The Film Incentive Program currently offers three incentive opportunities:

Locally Based and Recurring Productions: Permit fee refunds are for locally based productions filming for four or more consecutive weeks and for recurring productions obtaining three or more film permits.

California Film and Television Tax Credit Projects: Permit fee refunds for productions approved through the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program.

Hotel Occupancy Incentive: Hotel occupancy tax rebates for qualifying productions staying in Santa Clarita while filming locally.

Coinciding with the program enhancements, the city has launched a redesigned Film Santa Clarita website to better serve producers, location managers and production professionals, the release said.

“The updated website features improved navigation, streamlined permit information, filming resources and an enhanced location library, making it easier than ever to plan and manage productions in Santa Clarita,” the release said. “Santa Clarita remains one of California’s premier filming locations, offering diverse landscapes, more than 50 sound stages, over 10 movie ranches and the unique Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, which supports long-term filming operations.”

In 2025, the city issued 338 film permits and generated an estimated $14.6 million in annual economic impact from filming activity. Santa Clarita’s leadership in the industry was recently recognized by MovieMaker Magazine, which named the city the Fifth Best Place to Live and Work as a Moviemaker among smaller cities and towns in 2026.

To learn more about the Film Incentive Program, production opportunities in Santa Clarita or the redesigned website, visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact Economic Development Administrator Casey Miller at [email protected] or 661-286-4167.