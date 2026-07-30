VIA announces pending retirement of President/CEO Kathy Norris 

News release

The Valley Industry Association has announced the pending retirement of President/CEO Kathy Norris, highlighting a career spanning more than 30 years of dedicated service to the organization, its members, and the greater business community, according to a VIA news release.

“Throughout her tenure, Kathy Norris has been the driving force behind VIA’s growth, visibility, and lasting impact,” the release said. “Under her leadership, the association expanded its programs and services, strengthened its role as a leading voice for business in the region, and created opportunities for thousands of professionals, employers and students.”

“Kathy’s leadership has transformed VIA into one of the most respected business organizations in the region,” Tim Burkhart, VIA corporate secretary and past chairman, said in the release. “Her vision, dedication and unwavering commitment to our members will leave an enduring legacy that will benefit our community for years to come.”

Among the many initiatives developed and expanded during Norris’ tenure are the highly regarded VIA monthly luncheon series with prominent keynote speakers, the VIA Workforce Development Conference, VIA Leadership Program, the B2B Industry Show, the Connecting to Success Program, After Five networking events, the CEO Forum, and the annual VIA BASH celebration recognizing outstanding members and community leaders, the release said.

Perhaps her most significant and far-reaching achievement was her leadership in the creation of VIA’s Connecting to Success Program, the release said. Established to serve business by addressing workforce readiness needs, the program has trained more than 43,000 students since its inception, equipping young people with professional skills needed to successfully enter the workforce.

Through partnerships with schools, businesses, and community organizations, Connecting to Success has become a model program for preparing future generations for career success, the release said.

“Kathy recognized early on that preparing young people for the workplace would have a profound impact on both individuals, businesses and our regional economy,” Ed Masterson, VIA vice chair of workforce and business development and past chairman, said in the release. “The success of Connecting to Success stands as a testament to her vision and commitment to developing future leaders.”

Over the course of her career, Norris cultivated strong relationships across the business, education, nonprofit, and government sectors, acquiring significant grants to support the growth of the organization, including federal appropriations funding to support the Connecting to Success Program while helping VIA become a trusted connector and catalyst for economic growth and community engagement, the release said.

Reflecting on her retirement, Norris said, “After 31 incredible years with the Valley Industry Association, I will retire with deep gratitude for the opportunity to help grow a business organization that became a vibrant community of leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs. The greatest reward has been the lasting relationships and friendships built along the way, along with the chance to support the success of businesses throughout our region. I leave with tremendous pride in what we accomplished together, excitement for new adventures ahead, and confidence that the Valley Industry Association will continue to thrive and make a positive impact for years to come.”