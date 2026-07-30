City seeks restaurant operator for roller rink 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking proposals from experienced food service operators to manage The Wheel, the quick-service restaurant to be located within the new The Rink Sports Pavilion at 20860 Centre Pointe Parkway.

Expected to open in early October, The Rink will host recreational skaters, league participants, tournament teams, families, spectators and community events throughout the year.

The approximately 25,000-square-foot facility features a 12,000-square-foot skating floor that converts into courts for basketball, pickleball and volleyball, creating year-round activity. The Wheel will serve as the facility’s primary food and beverage destination, supporting daily recreation programs, leagues, tournaments, birthday parties and special events.

In addition to serving guests inside The Rink, the restaurant includes an exterior walk-up service window that can also serve visitors to the adjacent Santa Clarita Sports Complex, including The Centre, Gymnasium, Aquatic Center, Skate Park and Bike Park. Together, these facilities welcomed approximately 400,000 visitors in 2025.

The restaurant space includes an approximately 960-square-foot commercial kitchen, a dedicated quick-service ordering counter and the exterior walk-up window. The city envisions a menu featuring high-quality quick-service food and beverage options that can be served efficiently during daily operations and large community events, said a news release from the city.

The selected operator will also have the opportunity, subject to all applicable licensing requirements and city approval, to obtain a beer and wine license and partner with the city to provide food service for birthday parties, tournaments and other special events hosted at the facility, the release said.

Proposals will be accepted through Aug. 26. Proposal documents are available through BidNet Direct. Interested firms must register through the procurement portal to access the solicitation and submit a proposal.

For more information, contact the city of Santa Clarita at 661-286-4135.