Robert Lamoureux | What’s cookin’ with connecting a barbecue to gas line? 

Question: Dear Robert, I enjoy reading the articles you write. There is a lot of information you’ve given that has helped. I have a question: Can I run a gas barbecue from my house gas line? I know that when a barbecue is purchased it can be “converted” to natural gas, but I don’t know what to do to get it connected to my home gas line. Are you able to guide me?

— MaryAnn B.

Answer: MaryAnn, yes this is possible. However, it is a process to accomplish it safely and legally. A licensed and insured plumber will need to do the work, and will need to ﬁle permits with Building and Safety.

There are several steps needed before any digging is done, and through the permitting and inspections process, safety measures are checked and ensured. Often landscape/hardscape contractors do this type of outdoor kitchen design and are skilled in the process. Best advice is to be sure to verify licenses and insurance before beginning any project. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].