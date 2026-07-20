FBI: Incendiary device set off near federal building in NYC 

By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

The FBI on Monday confirmed that an individual allegedly set off an “incendiary device” at a federal building in New York City that houses Immigration and Customs Enforcement and an immigration court.

“This morning an individual deployed an incendiary device outside of 26 Federal Plaza in New York,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement posted to X. “The individual is in custody and two minor injuries reported thus far.”

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the matter, he added.

The address Patel listed is also known as the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building, located in Lower Manhattan. It includes the New York Federal Plaza Immigration Court, which is under the jurisdiction of the Department of Justice, as well as ICE and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services offices.

The building also houses an FBI field office for Manhattan, the Social Security Administration, the General Services Administration, and the U.S. Court of International Trade.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

The FBI did not list the name of the arrested suspect or a possible motive.

The Department of Homeland Security has stated that assaults and threats against ICE agents and offices have surged in recent months. Officials with the department have said that rhetoric around ICE since President Donald Trump’s election has led to more attacks against the agency.

“Because of the dangerous smears and hoaxes spread by sanctuary politicians, our officers are facing a 3,300% increase in vehicle attacks by illegal aliens [and] anti-ICE agitators,” acting DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement last week.

“We are once again calling on sanctuary politicians, agitators, and the media to turn the temperature down and stop calling for violence and resistance against ICE law enforcement.”

In January, the department reported a 1,300% increase in assaults against ICE officers.

Last year, a man armed with a rifle opened fire at an ICE office in Dallas, killing an illegal immigrant who was detained by the agency. The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said at the time.

In March, eight individuals linked to an antifa cell in Texas were handed down hefty prison sentences stemming from a July 4, 2025, incident at an ICE detention center in Alvarado, Texas.