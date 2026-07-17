Government Finance Officers Association honors SCV Water for 6th time    

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency announced it has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2025, from the Government Finance Officers Association.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment, the water agency said in a news release.

This is the sixth consecutive Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting the Agency has received from the GFOA.

“Receiving this recognition for the sixth year in a row is an honor that reflects SCV Water’s commitment to excellence and responsible financial management,” Assistant General Manager Rochelle Patterson said in the release. “We’re proud to uphold the highest standards in serving our community with transparency and professionalism.”

The report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report, the release said.