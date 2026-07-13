New Trinity football coach Joe Visconti talks upcoming season, transition 

Following the departure of Dave Eastham, Trinity Classical Academy has named Joe Visconti as the next football head coach of the Knights for the upcoming 2026 season, according to Ali Aguilar, Trinity’s director of athletics.

Visconti, who’s served as an assistant coach for the past six seasons, takes over as the head coach for the Knights as the team is set to play the 2026 season as an eight-man football team.

“It’s a great position to be in,” Visconti said in an interview with The Signal. “Coaching football is not about me, it’s really about the boys and I wanted to take care of the team.”

Visconti said after the departure of Eastham, the new coach stepped up immediately to help the players within the program and play for a 2026 season.

With 11 seniors graduating last year, Visconti added that with an already limited roster the program made the decision to transition down to eight-man in efforts to give this season’s soon-to-be seniors an opportunity to play.

For Visconti, the goal of returning to 11-man football is a priority but as of the 2026 season, he’s expecting for it to be a season of transitions and adjustments.

“I knew coming in when the transition was happening and that we needed some stability within the program,” he said. “It’s not about me, it’s about the boys and making sures there’s a program, that they have something. We have a good group of juniors, some sophomore, and a few seniors and didn’t want to disappoint those guys either.”

With the return to the eight-man division, Visconti said the Knights will play in the Heritage League and have already scheduled games.

With the Knights back in the Heritage League comes the return of the Faith Bowl, an annual rivalry between Trinity Classical Academy and Santa Clarita Christian on the gridiron.

Visconti said he’s already had conversations with Santa Clarita Christian football head coach Austin Fry and added that both programs are looking forward to bringing back the rivalry.

“[Heritage League] are extremely excited to have us within the league. And it’s really good to have that competitive nature from Trinity Classical Academy in the Heritage League for the football program,” Visconti said. “We bring back the Faith Bowl with SCCS. Austin Fry is looking forward to playing with us.”

As for Visconti, the 2026 season is expected to be a year of adjustments but for the new coach, he’s looking forward to remaining competitive, helping his players reach their goals, and aiming to brining the program back to the 11-man division in the following seasons.

“It’s about the young men that come out and want to play the sport. I want them to have a successful year,” he said. “We had to have some heart-to-heart conversations with some of these young men and they’re bought in. Bought into being an eight-man program, buying into the school, the community. So, I’m excited for that.”