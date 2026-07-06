Panorama City Medical Center recognized for older adult care 

News release

Panorama City Medical Center, which serves Kaiser Permanente members in the Santa Clarita Valley, has been nationally recognized as being part of an “Age-Friendly Health System — Committed to Care Excellence” that meet the health care needs of older adults, Kaiser announced in a news release.

The hospital received this designation from the Institute for Healthcare Improvement and the John A. Hartford Foundation, in partnership with the American Hospital Association and the Catholic Health Association of the United States.

“This recognition underscores the hospital’s commitment to advancing equity, excellence and empathy for older adults by providing high-quality and compassionate care that meets their needs,” the release said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the country’s population aged 65 and older is expected to nearly double over the next 30 years, from 43.1 million in 2012 to an estimated 83.7 million in 2050.

“Achieving Age-Friendly Health System recognition is a testament to the dedication, compassion and teamwork our employees demonstrate every day,” Camille Applin-Jones, senior vice president and area manager, Kaiser Permanente Panorama City and Antelope Valley service areas, said in the release. “This designation reflects our ongoing commitment to creating an environment where older adults and their families feel valued, respected and supported. I’m proud of our physicians, nurses and staff for fostering a culture of excellence that places patients and families at the center of everything we do.”

“Providing outstanding care for older adults requires a commitment to both clinical excellence and a personalized care experience,” Dr. Stephen DeVita, area medical director/chief of staff, Panorama City Medical Center, said in the release. “Our physicians and care teams work together to understand what matters most to each patient, delivering compassionate care that supports health, independence and quality of life. We’re honored to be recognized for the exceptional care we provide to older adults and their families.”

More information on the Age-Friendly Health System recognition is available at bit.ly/age-friendlyhealthsystem.