Pentagon identifies US soldier killed in Iraq 

By Timothy Frudd

Contributing Writer

The War Department identified a U.S. soldier on Tuesday who was killed in action while destroying an Iranian drone at a U.S. military base in Iraq.

The Pentagon named Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, 30, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, as the soldier who was killed in action at Erbil Air Base on Sunday.

Swinton died during a controlled detonation of an unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone.

The Pentagon confirmed the incident was under investigation.

The identification of Swinton came after the Pentagon released the identities of two other soldiers who were killed in action at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan on Friday.

Lt. Tyler James Feehan and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales were killed as U.S. and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks at the air base.

President Donald Trump warned that the United States would retaliate when service members were killed by Iran.

Announcing Swinton’s death on Tuesday, Lt. Gen. John L. Rafferty, commanding general of United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command, said the soldier died while conducting an operation to safeguard his fellow soldiers.

“His service will not be forgotten, and his sacrifice is not in vain. We will support Sgt. Swinton’s family and his unit during this difficult period. His loss will inspire his fellow soldiers to continue the mission,” Rafferty said.

In 2017, Swinton enlisted in the Army as a 14T air defense early warning system operator. He was assigned to D Battery, 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, which is based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Brig. Gen. John L. Dawber, commanding general of the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, described Swinton as an experienced noncommissioned officer who took great pride in both his work and the people around him.

“He answered the call to duty with courage, honor and selfless dedication,” Dawber added.

Swinton was previously awarded the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, and the Combat Action Badge.

Following his death, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command said Swinton would be awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart and the Combat Action Badge.

The command said Swinton would also be posthumously promoted to staff sergeant.

In a Sunday Facebook post, Swinton’s wife, Mia Gonzalez-Swinton, announced that her husband had been killed in Iraq.

“I was informed this morning that my husband, Michael, was killed while serving in Iraq,” she said. “I’m navigating how to process this so please bear with me.”

Trump responded to the deaths of the three U.S. soldiers killed in Jordan and Iraq in a statement on Truth Social on Monday.

He wrote, “Every time Iran kills an American soldier they will pay for that killing many times over! This directive has been passed on to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Daniel Caine, and every leader in the military.”

Following Trump’s Truth Social statement, U.S. Central Command announced that U.S. forces had launched the 10th consecutive day of strikes against Iran at the president’s direction.

CENTCOM said the strikes, which started at 4 p.m. ET and concluded at 9 p.m. ET, targeted Iranian military command centers, missile and drone launch sites, maritime capabilities and air defense systems.

The Monday strikes were carried out to degrade the Iranian regime’s ability to attack commercial vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, CENTCOM said.