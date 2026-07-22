Photos: ‘Cinnabon with a Cop’

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station met with residents during “Cinnabon with a Cop” at Valencia Town Center on Tuesday. Community members could ask questions, share concerns or chat with deputies from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Habeba Mostafa
Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].