RISE SCV hosts annual lemonade fundraiser  

The RISE SCV Foundation held its fourth annual “Lemonade for Foster-Aid” over the weekend to raise money and awareness for local children in foster care, with stands scattered across the Santa Clarita Valley offering a range of flavors along with goodies.

According to Kari Phillipps, cofounder of the organization, Saturday’s event raised over $13,500 from 13 lemonade stands and four virtual stands. “Lemons into Lemonade” was awarded “Top Fundraising Stand,” with over $1,500 raised.

On Saturday, on Flowerpark Drive in Canyon Country, Leticia Fernandez and her two children welcomed neighbors to a table filled with different pitchers of lemonade in dedication to the RISE SCV Foundation efforts. Their stand was called “Pink Lemonade.”

For Fernandez, participating in the effort annually allows her to teach her children to give back to the community at a young age.

“So much of the prep that goes into it and talking to them and sharing about the importance of giving to the community or helping others. My parents were always helping people and I just feel like that helped me as an adult, so I do want to instill that to my kids,” Fernandez said.

Josie, 7, and Joel, 9, were all hands-on-deck pouring cups of freshly squeezed lemonade, handling sales, and handing off some fun prizes to children who paid a visit.

For Joel, giving back by making lemonade sales was a step closer to helping families come together.

On Sunday, the Fernandez family planned to donate some beds to a family in need.

“The kids can’t go to (the father’s) new house if they don’t have beds, so my mom’s going to buy beds and bring them to his house so his child could be happy together,” he added and noted giving back to the family made him very happy.

Cofounders Meghan Simpson and Kari Phillipps took Saturday to pay a visit to the stands across the valley.

“Every stand is so sweet, so special. Everybody’s doing their own little thing. Some of the kids have bubbles. Some of the kids have like syrups or sparkling water. Everybody has their own little touch on it, and so fun to see all their personalities through it,” Phillipps said while at the “Puckers Lemonde” stand at the Valencia Town Center.

“It’s encouraging to see families just come together, the community come together, just to support kids that are in our community, families that are us in community and just to see how excited the kids are to do it,” Simpson added.

Signal Staff Writer Habeba Mostafa contributed to this report.