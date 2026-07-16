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Rise to host fourth annual lemonade fundraiser on Friday and Saturday 

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Audrey Casillas, 6, left, and Cara Jones, 7, from Troop 7532 hold up signs to encourage attendees to grab lemonade during the RISE Foundation: "Lemonade for Foster-Aid" event at Mountain View Park on Saturday, July 12, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Audrey Casillas, 6, left, and Cara Jones, 7, from Troop 7532 hold up signs to encourage attendees to grab lemonade during the RISE Foundation: "Lemonade for Foster-Aid" event at Mountain View Park on Saturday, July 12, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
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Talk about something sweet — the RISE SCV Foundation is holding its fourth annual “Lemonade for Foster-Aid” on Friday and Saturday throughout Santa Clarita.  

The incentive of the fundraiser is to raise money and awareness for “children in foster care right here in Santa Clarita Valley,” according to RISE’s website.  

Kari Phillipps, executive director and cofounder of the nonprofit, whose name is an acronym for the values “Resolve, Integrity, Support, and Empowerment,” discussed how the organization’s biggest fundraiser is growing, having raised $18,000 last year.  

“We love being able to get the kids out there and have the community come support them and show them how impactful it can be. RISE has continued to grow every single year, and we’re supporting families and children interfacing foster care in Santa Clarita. We stretch our arms up to Lancaster, Palmdale and down to Chatsworth a bit,” Phillipps said. “We’re even doing an after-party for the kids at The Cube, which is new this year. The most money raised by stand is going to get tickets to a Dodgers game. Our best stand design gets to go to Sea World.” 

With 13 lemonade stands scattered throughout the city, residents can enjoy cups of lemonade while also donating virtually.  

“The stands will also sell ‘virtual cups of lemonade.’ People text friends, families, business associates, so whether people can come or not, you’ll see a lot of people donate $50, $100. I can already see money coming in because we’re only a few days away,” Phillipps said. “One of our locations this year is Agape Village, which is an adult day camp for adults with special needs at [Valencia Town Center].They’re going to do a lemonade stand on Friday morning for us, and then we’re actually using the same spot right in front on Saturday.” 

The event is slated to take place all day, and Phillipps is looking forward to seeing the community turn out.  

“I’m excited to see the community come out and support us and support the kids, and check us out. We can’t do what we do without the community, so it’s important to see people, business owners, members of churches to get out there and let them know that we’re here and show them what we’re doing,” Phillipps said. 

For more information on the lemonade stands or to view the interactive map, visit www.risescv.org/events

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Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

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