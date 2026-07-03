Trump plans long speech on Fourth  

By Zachary Stieber

Contributing Writer

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he plans to give a long speech on July 4 during an event in Washington.

“On July 4th, it’s going to be approximately 107 degrees out, and I’m going to go, and I’m going to make a really long speech just to show that I can do anything,” Trump said in Medora, North Dakota, where he was marking the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

The event, dubbed the “Salute to America 250 Celebration and Fireworks,” is scheduled for Saturday afternoon and evening.

People can start entering the area at 1 p.m., with hourly flyovers planned to begin soon after, and fireworks are set to begin at 10:30 p.m., according to the event’s website.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said this week that the fireworks are not expected to start until 11 p.m. Trump is slated to speak at 9:45 p.m.

Organizers are predicting hundreds of thousands of people will pour into Washington for the festivities.

“This is a time to rediscover the indomitable spirit that built our country and all that will ensure America always remains the most exceptional nation on the face of the Earth,” Trump said on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is projecting temperatures as high as 107 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday. Temperatures are supposed to drop after hitting a high around 2 p.m., with the forecast being between 90 and 96 degrees around 8 p.m. and 82 to 86 degrees around 11 p.m.

The service has been warning about extreme heat across the eastern and central United States around the Fourth of July, although many areas were forecast to see the peak of the heatwave on Friday, not Saturday.

Trump previously said that the Fourth of July event would feature military bands, orchestras, and ceremonial units performing patriotic songs as well as songs he favors.

“This ensemble will be the largest formation of Joint Military Music and Ceremonial performances in history. There will be incredible flyovers and airshows featuring our top military pilots and equipment, and I will deliver keynote remarks that you will not want to miss,” he wrote on Truth Social in June, describing the event as “the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all.”

Bowser and others have urged people to take precautions during the heatwave, including drinking lots of water and taking frequent breaks in shady areas. They have also said that people attending the event should consider taking public transportation because there will be no on-site parking.