Valencia resident undergoes stem cell transplant amidst lymphoma remission  

William Sheehan has been battling B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma since 2024. Now in complete remission, Sheehan and his medical team at UCLA are taking preventative measures as Sheehan undergoes a stem cell transplant.

Sheehan’s main symptom, in February 2024, was a swollen leg — particularly his left thigh.

“My left leg was swollen, and it didn’t go down. I got referred to UCLA, and I had a couple of biopsies done, as well as an extraction. They removed one of the large lymph nodes, and at the time, they said that I didn’t have lymphoma,” Sheehan said. “2025 rolls around and my leg started to swell. The pills I was taking to reduce the swelling weren’t working. Then I went to the emergency room multiple times because I was having issues eating.”

Sheehan learned that he had stomach ulcers, which he later found out were caused by the lymphoma.

“The doctors did a CT scan and also found something in my brain. So, I got treated. They did a craniotomy. They extracted the pea-sized lymphoma in my brain. I got six treatments of methotrexate, and had to be hospitalized and kept overnight for multiple days because it kills the bad cells in the brain,” Sheehan said.

After months of treatment, Sheehan learned that he was in complete remission in January, but still had to finish treatment.

“We wanted to do a stem cell transplant as a scrub to make sure that we remove traces as much as possible. There’s no guarantees in life, but we wanted to get as close to that as possible. I’vealready done phase one, which is where they collect your bone marrow and freeze it. It’s a four-day process,” Sheehan said. “Then I’m getting chemotherapy for four days straight — different types of chemo. Then I rest for two days. Finally, I’ll get back my bone marrow, and I’m there for a couple of weeks at the hospital to make sure that my platelets, white blood cells, blood cells rise, and that I have no side effects and no issues.”

Sheehan has to stay in a nearby hotel, and won’t return to his home in Valencia until middle or late August.

Sheehan is looking forward to turning 60 on Aug. 17, and is looking forward to having his health back as his biggest wish.

“My attitude has been one of positiveness. I just want to get this done — to resume my life. I’ve said yes to everything like clinicals, tests, I haven’t skipped anything. I’ve done everything asked of me,” Sheehan said. “I want to share my experience with anyone who’s willing to listen. Some people that have cancer don’t want to talk about it. I don’t mind talking about it — I’m happy. Positivity is what’shelping me, because it’s been green light after green light for me. I feel really good. I have strength. I feel confident.”

To donate to Sheehan’s GoFundMe, visit tinyurl.com/y6tr8hsc.