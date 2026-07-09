West Ranch’s Lauren Lamb becomes first Foothill League girls’ player named USA lacrosse All-American  

West Ranch graduate Lauren Lamb was named as a USA Lacrosse all-American and was selected as one of 600 of the country’s best players for their accomplishments for the 2026 high school girls’ lacrosse season, USA Lacrosse announced in a news release.

With the all-American selection, Lamb became the first-ever girls’ lacrosse player from the Santa Clarita Valley to earn the honor from USA Lacrosse.

“Lauren has had an incredible career at West Ranch, and this honor is a reflection of everything she has put into the game over the last four years,” West Ranch head coach Leesa Chelminiak said in a statement to The Signal. “She’s been a tremendous leader for our program, and we’re proud to see her recognized on the national stage.”

Lamb ends her career with West Ranch High School as one of the most accomplished players with the Wildcats and in Foothill League history, according to Chelminiak.

Throughout Lamb’s four years at West Ranch High School, she set the Foothill League career scoring record with 361 goals. And by the end of her high school career, she was a four-time player of the year award winner.

Lamb capped off the 2026 season with an all-CIF honor and earned the award for the second consecutive season after leading the Wildcats to back-to-back playoff appearances.

In 2025, Lamb earned an all-academic selection from USA Lacrosse, an honor reserved for players who show exemplary lacrosse skills, good sportsmanship on the field, and represent high standards of academic achievement in the classroom, according to USA Lacrosse.

Lamb is committed to continuing her academic and athletic career at the University of California, Berkeley, where she will compete at the NCAA Division 1 level.